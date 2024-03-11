Met Dept to set up museum in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 10

To apprise locals as well as tourists of the Indian Meteorological Department’s history, the state’s Met Department will set up a museum in Shimla.

The history of the Department will be showcased through a photo gallery. The museum will be built inside the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) building located near the Scandal Point at The Mall.

Director, State’s Meteorological Centre, Shimla, Surender Paul said there used to be the office of the Indian Meteorological Department from 1905 to 1906 at a place where the museum is proposed to be built. He said from 1906 to 1928, the office remained in Shimla after which it was shifted to Pune.

“Now, a photo gallery is being set up in Shimla as a souvenir, where interesting information about the Department will be available to the tourists and locals,” he added.

Apart from this, the weather department will also install an automatic weather system in this museum.

The system will provide the information about the weather in the surrounding areas every 15 minutes. It will also alert the weather department about rainfall, storms or severe weather conditions, which will help them in taking safety measures in advance.

