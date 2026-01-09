Met forecasts below-normal rainfall till March

Himachal Pradesh, already reeling under a prolonged post-monsoon dry spell, is unlikely to get any significant respite between January and March, with the weather set to remain largely dry across most parts of the state.

Advertisement

According to the India Meteorological Department’s state unit, Himachal is very likely to receive below-normal rainfall during the January-March period, barring some pockets of Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts. The department has projected a 55 to 65 per cent probability of below-normal rainfall in most districts till March, while Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti have a 35 to 45 per cent chance of receiving normal precipitation during this period.

Advertisement

For January, there is a 25 to 55 per cent probability of normal to below-normal rainfall in districts such as Kinnaur, Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur. The remaining parts of the state also fall within a similar probability range of receiving normal rainfall during the month.

Advertisement

Adding to the concern, January is expected to be warmer than usual. The department has forecast a 65 to 75 per cent probability of above-normal minimum temperatures across the state, while maximum temperatures are also likely to remain higher than normal with a 45 to 55 per cent probability.

Cold wave days, too, are expected to be fewer. Most parts of the state are likely to witness only 0 to 10 per cent cold wave days in January compared to the long-term average. However, some areas of Lahaul and Spiti and Chamba districts may see 10 to 20 per cent fewer cold wave days than normal.