MeT forecasts wet spell across Himachal till March 15

The Shimla meteorological office on Tuesday issued an alert cautioning of thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) in five districts from Wednesday onwards.

The weather office forecast a wet spell across Himachal Pradesh till March 15, issuing an alert for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla districts for Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday (March 11, 12, and 14).

Meanwhile, the weather remained dry across the state in the 24 hours since Monday evening, amid heatwave conditions recorded in Sundernagar, Bhuntar, and Solan.

There was no significant change in minimum and maximum temperatures, and Una was the hottest during the day at 34.7 degrees Celsius, while Tabo recorded the coldest night at 2.2 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh has received no rainfall during the pre-monsoon season from March 1 to 10 against a normal 34.9 mm, a 100 per cent deficit.