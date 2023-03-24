MeT: Light to moderate rainfall, snow in higher reaches today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 23

Light to moderate rainfall, coupled with a thunderstorm and a hailstorm, is likely to lash various parts of the state tomorrow. There is a possibility of snowfall in higher reaches.

As per the forecast of the Weather Department, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla on Friday. Along with rainfall, there’s a possibility of a thunderstorm, lightning and a hailstorm in plains, low and mid hills.

Warning that the hailstorm accompanying the rain could cause damage to standing crops, fruit plants and new plantings, the Weather Department has advised farmers to use anti-hail nets over their crops and use anti-hail guns, wherever possible.

According to the Weather Department, the precipitation activity would decrease gradually after March 25.

Even as more than half of the month saw little precipitation, resulting in a rain deficit rising to as high as 86 per cent, rain over the past few days have reduced the deficit to 57 per cent. Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts have received higher rain than normal in March, while there’s still deficiency in other districts.

The forecast of rain for the next two weeks up to April 6 is largely positive in all parts of the state.