MeT: Light to moderate rainfall, snow in higher reaches today

Shimla, March 23
Light to moderate rainfall, coupled with a thunderstorm and a hailstorm, is likely to lash various parts of the state tomorrow. There is a possibility of snowfall in higher reaches.
As per the forecast of the Weather Department, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla on Friday. Along with rainfall, there’s a possibility of a thunderstorm, lightning and a hailstorm in plains, low and mid hills.
Warning that the hailstorm accompanying the rain could cause damage to standing crops, fruit plants and new plantings, the Weather Department has advised farmers to use anti-hail nets over their crops and use anti-hail guns, wherever possible.
According to the Weather Department, the precipitation activity would decrease gradually after March 25.
Even as more than half of the month saw little precipitation, resulting in a rain deficit rising to as high as 86 per cent, rain over the past few days have reduced the deficit to 57 per cent. Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts have received higher rain than normal in March, while there’s still deficiency in other districts.
The forecast of rain for the next two weeks up to April 6 is largely positive in all parts of the state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress plans mass agitation, to meet President Murmu to discuss Rahul Gandhi's conviction
To stage a protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk.
14 political parties move Supreme Court against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud agrees to take it up on Ap...
US nominee for World Bank chief Ajay Banga tests covid positive; in-person meeting with PM Modi unlikely
No confirmation if infection was contracted while in China
3 teachers, driver killed, 11 teachers injured as jeep collides with truck in Punjab's Ferozepur
Locals say the accident took place as the driver of the over...
'Parineeta' director Pradeep Sarkar dies at 67
Was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati hospital in suburban Ban...