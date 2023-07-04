MeT office issues ‘yellow’ alert for heavy rain in Himachal from July 4-8

PTI

Shimla, July 4

The Local Met office on Tuesday issued a “yellow” alert from July 4 to 8 for heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over plains, low and mid hills areas in 10 districts of Himachal.

The weather office has predicted a wet spell in the state till July 10.

Light to moderate rains lashed parts of Himachal and Dharamsala received 55.2 mm of rain followed by Dehra Gopipur 49 mm, Nahan 36.5 mm, Dhaulakuan 33.5 mm, Mandi 16 mm, Una 14.6 mm, Kangra 12 mm and Palampur and Bilaspur 11 mm each.

So far, since the onset of monsoon, Himachal Pradesh has suffered a loss to the tune of Rs 275.86 crore which includes a loss of Rs 144.04 crore to the Public Works department (PWD and Rs 100.97 to Jal Shakti Vibhag, as per the state emergency operation centre.