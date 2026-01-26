Met office predicts heavy snowfall, rain in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday

The meteorological centre in Shimla has predicted heavy snowfall and rain in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. It has issued orange and yellow weather warnings for different parts of the state.

The orange alert has been issued for Kullu, Kinnaur, Chamba, and Lahaul and Spiti districts, with a few spells of heavy snowfall along with rainfall to be expected.

The yellow alert has been issued for Shimla, Solan, Kangra, Mandi, Sirmour, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Una districts, with the Met office predicting thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds up to 60 kilometres per hour, along with cold wave conditions.

The Met centre said very light snowfall and rain were observed at isolated places on Monday, with cold wave conditions prevailing in Una and Bilaspur.

The lowest temperature recorded was minus 10.2Â°C at Tabo village in Lahaul and Spiti district.