MeT predicts heavy rain, flashfloods in eight dists of Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, August 12
The Meteorology Department has predicted heavy rain and flashfloods along water channels besides localised flooding of roads in Chamba, Kangra, Solan, Kullu, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Shimla and Mandi districts over the next 48 hours.
The department has also predicted light to moderate rainfall associated with thunderstorms and lightning in many parts of the state for subsequent three to four days. It also predicted landslides in vulnerable areas. Surface runoff/inundation may occur in some saturated watersheds and low-lying areas due to persistent rainfall.
Light to moderate rainfall occurred at most places across the state over the past 24 hours and heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Mandi, Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Kangra districts. No major change was reported in the maximum and minimum temperatures in the past 24 hours.
In an advisory, the department has said that poor visibility may create difficulties for commuters.
The police said in a press note that roads had caved-in, buildings collapsed, besides incidents of rockslides, landslides and mudslides were reported in many areas. The water level in rivulets also went up suddenly.
To ensure the safety of people, the DGP has directed all Superintendents of Police to be on the alert and advised the hospital authorities to be ready to tackle any situation.
