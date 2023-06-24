MeT predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 23

Isolated spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely in the districts of Kangra, Mandi, Chamba, Bilaspur, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur and also along the catchments area of Sutlej, Beas, Ravi and their tributaries from June 24 to 26. As per the Weather Department, conditions are favourable for the arrival of the monsoon in the state during this period.

The Weather Department has issued warning of disruption of traffic and other essential services, mainly in the hilly district of the state. Also, flooding of roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas is also possible. There’s a likelihood of occasional reduction in visibility due to foggy conditions, which will create difficulty in commuting.

The department has also issued forecast for landslides, mudslides and flash floods during the period. The disruption of power and communication facilities in low and mid hill district of state is possible in view of the expected thunderstorm and lighting.

The department has asked the general public and tourists to follow the advisories and guidelines issued by the departments concerned. Also, people have been advised to avoid visiting areas that face water logging problems.