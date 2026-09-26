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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Met predicts rain in Himachal Pradesh till September 29; Kinnaur gets season's first snowfall

Met predicts rain in Himachal Pradesh till September 29; Kinnaur gets season's first snowfall

Shimla Met issues orange and yellow alerts, forecasting heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on September 27

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PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 06:07 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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People cover themselves as they make their way amid rainfall, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday. PTI Photo
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The higher reaches of Kinnaur witnessed light snowfall on Saturday, marking the season's first snowfall in the tribal district, while many parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla and Dharamshala, received light rain.

The Kuno Charang area under Pooh tehsil in Kinnaur received snowfall during the day, while the rest of the district received rainfall.

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The Shimla Met centre has predicted continuous rain across Himachal Pradesh till September 29, after which it will decrease in intensity.

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While light rain will continue in the middle hills, the weather will remain dry in the plains, low and high hills till October 2, the weather office said.

The Met office has also issued orange and yellow alerts, forecasting heavy rainfall in the state on September 27.

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The orange alert has been issued for Sirmour district, with a likelihood of heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in isolated places. The yellow alerts have been issued for Shimla, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Solan, Bilaspur and Sirmour districts, with moderate rains likely in isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

On the temperature front, Kukumseri village in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 5.3 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest place in the state.

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