MeT predicts weeklong spell of rain, orange alert for 2 days

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 2

The Weather Department has forecast rain over the next one week, ranging from light to very heavy spells of precipitation across the state. As per the department, the precipitation will start increasing from tomorrow and will last till August 9.

“The precipitation spells will be accompanied with isolated spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una, Solan and Sirmaur during August 3 to 7,” the department said. In fact, the department has issued an orange alert for August 4-5.

The long spell of precipitation, as predicted by the Weather Department, will give sleepless nights to the people who have already suffered the brunt of the bad weather. In several landslide prone areas in upper Shimla, where houses have developed cracks and orchards are slipping, the prolonged spell could cause further damage.

“The probability of landslides is quite high in this period as the soil is already saturated,” said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

Besides, there will a risk of flashfloods along watershed and other channels in the district of Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan, Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti. There could be disruption of traffic and other essential services in the hilly districts of the state.

