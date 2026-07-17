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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Met predicts wet spell in Himachal Pradesh till June 23

Met predicts wet spell in Himachal Pradesh till June 23

The weather department points out the possibility of landslides, mudslides, and flash floods in vulnerable areas and says a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India starting July 19

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PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 07:54 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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The Shimla Meteorological Centre issued an orange warning on Friday for heavy to very heavy rain in isolated places across the state from July 19 to 22, predicting a wet spell until July 23.

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The weather department pointed out the possibility of landslides, mudslides, and flash floods in vulnerable areas and said a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India starting July 19.

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Light to moderate rain lashed a few parts of the state in the past 24 hours since Thursday evening.

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Nagrota Suriyan received 28.8 mm of rainfall, Kangra 10.2 mm, Murari Devi 4 mm, Guler 2.8 mm, Palampur 2.4 mm and Dharmashala 2.1 mm.

Met officials advised people to follow weather alerts and traffic advisories and to avoid vulnerable areas and water bodies as water levels are likely to rise, which could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas.

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Officials said Keylong was the coldest during the night, recording a low of 12.2 degrees Celsius and Una the hottest during the day, recording a high of 38.6 degrees Celsius.

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