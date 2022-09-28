MeT predicts wet spell till September 29 in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 27

Two vehicles and a two wheeler parked on the roadside near the RKMV College in Longwood area here were damaged in a landslide last night. However, no injury or casualty was reported. Commuters removed stones on the one way road from Auckland to Keleston. But, the threat of stone rolling on the road still persists.

So far, 406 persons have lost their lives in rain-related incidents this monsoon. As many as 83 road accidents, 69 flash floods, 88 landslides and 14 cloudburst cases have been reported, besides tree, rock falling and drowning.

Weather largely remained dry in the state, barring light rain at a few places. Baijnath received 20 mm of rain followed by Khadrala 3 mm and Narkanda 1 mm. The local MeT department has predicted a wet spell in the region till September 29.