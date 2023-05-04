MeT to study reasons behind wet April

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, May 3

The Weather Department will analyse the reasons behind the extremely wet April this time. Since 2004, this April received the second highest rainfall and the trend is continuing in May too, causing massive damage to crops and fruits across the state.

Since Tuesday morning, heavy rain has been reported from various places in the state. Dalhousie recording 80 mm and Kotla (Una) 67 mm. Snowfall, too, has been recorded at Gondla (Lahaul and Spiti) and a few other places.

“Such sustained and intense spells of rain in April and May are rare. Normally, brief showers and thunderstorms are witnessed at this time. We will analyse the meteorological factors causing such untimely precipitation,” said Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Surender Paul.

“The other rare phenomenon we have noticed is the presence of fog at this time. We have been issuing alerts for low and poor visibility. Normally, the low and poor visibility alerts are issued during monsoon,” said Paul.

The month of April has seen the unusually high precipitation twice in the last three years. In April 2021, as much as 70 per cent higher precipitation than normal was recorded; this year the deviation from normal has been 63 per cent. The highest deviation from normal rainfall prior to 2021 since 2004 was 34 per cent, recorded in 2017.

“Having such a high precipitation twice in three years is a matter of concern. It will have severe impact on several sectors, mainly agriculture. The Western Disturbances have been active and strong, causing intense precipitation. The reason behind active and string Western Disturbances at this time is being analysed both at the local and the national level,” he said.

Paul said that light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue till May 8, with the exception of a couple of days in between. “The precipitation will start reducing from tomorrow onwards, but there is another western disturbance coming on May 5-6. Its intensity, though, will be significantly less,” he said.

The weather, he said, will start clearing up after May 8. “The average temperatures too will start rising after May 8,” said Paul. Currently, the average maximum temperatures are about 10 degree Celsius less than normal, giving rise to cold wave conditions in the state.