MGNREGA shelf worth Rs410 cr passed in Mandi

Mandi, March 31
Zila Parishad, Mandi, has approved MGNREGA shelf worth Rs 410 crore for 2022-23 to execute development works. Pal Verma, chairperson of the Zila Parishad, said a quarterly meeting was held two days ago, in which MGNREGA shelf of Rs 410 crore was approved to execute developments works in all 14 development blocks of the district. Officers were told to expedite pending works. —
Tribune Shorts
