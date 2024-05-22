Micro-observers undergo second round of training

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 21

In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, a second round of training programme for 100 micro-observers was conducted here today at Bachat Bhawan. The session was chaired by general observer, for the Shimla Parliamentary constituency, Jang Bahadur Yadav.

The general observer talked about the critical role of micro-observers in ensuring free and fair elections. He underscored the importance of their duties and arriving at polling stations one hour before the polling begins. Their responsibilities include overseeing the polling process, particularly the conduct of mock polls and their subsequent deletion before actual voting starts. Observers must ensure that polling parties adhere to the Election Commission’s criteria and properly fill the Form-17C, he added.

Election Tehsildar Mohinder Thakur provided detailed guidelines on the responsibilities of micro-observers during the polling process. He highlighted that the district comprises 58 critical polling stations, with 23 in Paonta Sahib Assembly constituency, 23 in Nahan, three in Renuka Ji, six in Shillai and three in Pachhad. Micro-observers are tasked with monitoring these stations.

