Micro plastics in Uhal an environmental threat

The reported presence of micro plastics in the Uhal river, which originates in the Himalayan region, has raised serious environmental concerns in Chhota Bhanghal in Kangra district and the adjoining Barot valley in Mandi district. The absence of a proper waste-management system in these places has forced residents to resort to open burning of plastic and polythene materials.

A research study published in the journal Discover Environment has highlighted the growing presence of micro plastics even in relatively undisturbed Himalayan areas. The findings have renewed concerns over the impact of increasing tourism, plastic consumption and improper waste disposal on fragile mountain ecosystems.

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Chhota Bhanghal, comprising seven panchayats in Kangra district, along with the adjoining Barot valley, has witnessed a rise in tourist arrivals over the past decade. However, waste-management facilities have not been developed at the pace of the growing volume of garbage reaching these remote settlements.

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Plastic waste is frequently burnt in the open or left scattered in forests, fields and along roadsides. Exposure to sunlight and weather gradually breaks plastic into smaller particles, while open burning of waste releases harmful pollutants and leaves residues that may contaminate soil and water sources.

The problem is particularly evident in Rajgundha near Billing, a popular tourist destination falling under Bara gram panchayat. Bara panchayat pradhan Rajinder Singh says that there is no recycling facility in the area and most of the waste is being disposed of by burning or dumping in the Uhal. Former panchayat pradhan Mangat Ram says that burning has been the principal way of waste disposal for years.

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Sanjay Thakur, former pradhan of Dharaman panchayat and chairman of the Baijnath Block Development Council, says that the situation is similar throughout Chhota Bhanghal and the adjoining Barot valley. Only a small quantity of plastic waste reaches recycling facilities, while no effective mechanism exists for scientific disposal of different categories of garbage.

He says that efforts are being made to take up the issue with the administration, but a concrete solution is yet to emerge.

The problem extends to the remote Bara Bhanghal area, where difficult terrain and limited waste-collection facilities leave residents with a few alternatives to burning accumulated plastic. Residents say that plastic waste can also be seen being burnt along roadsides.

In several households, polythene is reportedly used to ignite traditional cooking stoves, exposing residents to potentially harmful fumes. Plastic residues may also find their way into agricultural fields and water sources, creating risks for the local environment and food chain.

The reported detection of micro plastics in the Uhal highlights the urgent need for a dedicated waste-management plan for these ecologically sensitive areas. Regular collection, transportation to recycling centres, awareness campaigns and a ban on open burning can help prevent further contamination of rivers, forests and agricultural land.