Mid-March rain to boost mango fruit setting, crop yield in Kangra

The mid-March rainfall has brought much-needed relief and cheer to mango and other fruit growers in the lower Kangra region. The rain has effectively mitigated the prolonged dry spell that was threatening fruit crops and is expected to significantly aid fruit setting in mango orchards next month. The fresh spell of rain has improved vital physiological processes in sub-tropical fruit crops such as mango, litchi and citrus.

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Experts say that it will enhance tree growth, sap movement and leaf activity, thereby boosting photosynthesis. Besides, adequate moisture will support the development of young fruits and help prevent premature fruit drop. Mango cultivation in Kangra district spans around 22,000 hectares, with an annual production of around 25,000 tonnes, according to the state Horticulture Department. The mango growers are expecting a bumper mango crop this year.

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According to Vipon Guleria, Associate Director of the Regional Horticulture Research and Training Station at Jachh in Nurpur, the rainfall will play a crucial role in improving fruit setting and the overall crop yield in the region. He says that the moist conditions generated by the recent wet spell will help reduce flower shedding, bud drop and fruit-let loss, thereby enhancing productivity. However, experts have cautioned that the sudden shift from dry to wet conditions can increase the risk of fungal infections in fruit crops. To address this, the Regional Horticulture Research and Training Station has issued an advisory to mango growers.

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Rajesh Kaler, Principal Scientist at the station, has advised farmers to follow the recommended package of practices for managing fungal diseases as prescribed by the Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Solan. He emphasised that the importance of adhering to the suggested spray schedule to effectively control fungal infestations.

Kaler says that the recent rainfall may help reduce pest attacks such as mango hopper and mango psylla in the crop, as well as leaf miner in citrus plants. He recommended spraying imidacloprid (50 ml) and hexaconazole (100 ml) mixed in 200 litres of water after fruit setting.

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He adds that improved soil moisture, combined with warm temperatures and adequate sunlight in the coming days, will support better flowering and fruit development and subsequently a good crop yield. However, the growers should remain vigilant, as high moisture levels under warm conditions can also favor fungal disease outbreaks.

Horticulture experts say that the rainfall will benefit vegetable crops such as cucumber, watermelon, pumpkins, squash and gourds (bottle, bitter, ridge), leading to improved flowering and fruit size. At the same time, they advise farmers to take necessary precautions against potential fungal diseases due to increased moisture levels.