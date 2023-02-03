Middle class, employees welcome income tax relief

Dharamsala, February 2
The middle class and employees in the Kangra region welcomed announcements regarding income tax made in the Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman yesterday.
Sat Prakash Bansal, Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Himachal (CUHP), while talking to The Tribune, said that the Budget was pro-middle class and growth-oriented.
“Many landmark announcements have been made in the education sector, including the setting up artificial intelligence (AI) labs in premier institutions of the country. The CUHP will also present a case to the Union Government for setting up an AI lab in Dharamsala,” he added.
He said Himachal could benefit immensely from announcements made for the promotion of tourism and natural farming.
He said, “Farmers of Himachal are already doing natural farming. They will get extra benefits under the new policy announced in the Union Budget for organic farming.”
“A 33.4 per cent increase
in capital investment announced in the Union Budget will boost growth and generate employment,” he added.
