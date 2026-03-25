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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Middle East conflict hits fertiliser supply; Himfed starts rationing

Middle East conflict hits fertiliser supply; Himfed starts rationing

Demand for urea, NPK and MOP is currently high across the state

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 12:26 PM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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A significant share of demand is coming from apple-growing regions, where urea is applied ahead of the bloom period. Tribune file photo
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The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has begun to impact the availability of fertilizers in Himachal Pradesh, prompting rationing measures across the state.

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Unable to keep pace with rising demand — particularly for urea and NPK fertilizers — the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Marketing and Consumers Federation Limited (Himfed) has started rationing supplies.

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“We are ensuring that everyone gets the required fertilizers, but due to high demand at this time, rationing has been introduced,” said Maheshwar Chauhan, Chairman of Himfed.

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Demand for urea, NPK and MOP is currently high across the state, with a significant share coming from apple-growing regions, where urea is applied ahead of the bloom period.

A large portion of fertilizer raw materials is imported. In addition, manufacturing plants depend on liquefied natural gas (LNG), the supply of which has been disrupted due to the conflict, affecting production and availability.

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Chauhan also cited delayed allocation of fertilizers by the centre to National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) as a contributing factor. “The supply was affected as the centre delayed fertilizer allocation to NFL. We had written to the centre regarding this, and now the war has further impacted supplies,” he said.

He added that Himfed was taking steps to ensure adequate availability in the coming months. “We have secured a loan from the National Cooperative Development Corporation to maintain liquidity and procure sufficient quantities of fertilizers for May,” Chauhan said.

However, he cautioned that the situation could worsen if the Middle East conflict persists.

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