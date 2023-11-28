Migrant families told to leave Indora area

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, November 27

Mand-Miyani gram panchayat in Indora development block of Kangra district gave an ultimatum last evening to migrants living in its area for the past several years over their alleged suspicious activities.

As per information, 10 families from Uttar Pradesh working as labourers are living in huts in the panchayat area. They also grow and sell vegetables in fields taken on lease from local farmers. The villagers had approached the gram panchayat and submitted a written request to it to oust the migrants from their area as they were allegedly indulging in suspicious activities. Inquiries revealed that neither the local police nor the gram panchayat has recorded their registration numbers and identity proofs.

According to Kasham Deen, pradhan of Mand-Miyani gram panchayat, on the request of the villagers a special meeting was convened on last Saturday over the issue. It was decided at the meeting to give an ultimatum to the migrant families to leave their area within a week.

