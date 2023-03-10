Migrant loses leg in mishap

Our Correspondent

Solan: A migrant from UP, Jeewan, lost a leg after being overrun by a train en route to Shimla-Kalka near Parwanoo on Thursday noon. The mishap took place when Jeewan, who resides at Parwanoo, was trying to cross the track. He was taken to the ESI Hospital then shifted to the PGI, Chandigarh. TNS

Body found at rly station

Una: The body of an unidentified man was found lying on the platform of the local railway station on Thursday morning. As per sources in the Railway Protection Force, an unconscious man was found lying on the platform. He was rushed to the district hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.