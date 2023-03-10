Migrant loses leg in mishap

Solan: A migrant from UP, Jeewan, lost a leg after being overrun by a train en route to Shimla-Kalka near Parwanoo on Thursday noon. The mishap took place when Jeewan, who resides at Parwanoo, was trying to cross the track. He was taken to the ESI Hospital then shifted to the PGI, Chandigarh. TNS
Body found at rly station
Una: The body of an unidentified man was found lying on the platform of the local railway station on Thursday morning. As per sources in the Railway Protection Force, an unconscious man was found lying on the platform. He was rushed to the district hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
China's Parliament endorses President Xi Jinping for rare 3rd five-year-term
Xi, 69, was re-elected by the once-in-a-five-year Congress o...
BSF arrests Pakistani intruder in Ferozepur sector of Punjab
During initial questioning, he says he is a resident of Khyb...
Land-for-jobs ‘scam’: Enforcement Directorate carries out searches in Bihar
The searches are covering some leaders linked to the Rashtri...
Sikh leader in California arrested for plotting to hire ‘hit men to shoot’ gurdwara members and burn it down in dispute over Rs 6.56 crore
Raj Gill was allegedly seen roaming with a gun, threatening ...