Migrant mechanic stabbed to death over Rs 3,000 dispute in Himachal; one held

A migrant mechanic was allegedly stabbed to death with a shovel following a dispute over Rs 3,000 in Tyalu village in the Nadaun area of Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, police said on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Digvijay alias Ganguly, was allegedly murdered by two men after a dispute over money, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Kumar Upadhyay said.

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Police have arrested one accused, Surjeet, a local resident, while the second accused, Santosh, a resident of Madhubani in Bihar, remains absconding, he said.

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According to police, the three men had been drinking alcohol on Tuesday night when the dispute broke out.

Digvijay's blood-soaked body was found in the veranda of a mud house in a secluded area on Wednesday evening, police said.

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The police have recovered the blood-stained shovel allegedly used in the crime, while a forensic team has collected evidence from the spot, the ASP said.

The search for the second accused is underway, he added.