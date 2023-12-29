Migrant woman accused of abducting, marrying minor

Our Correspondent

Una, December 28

A 28-year-old migrant woman reportedly abducted a 14-year-old boy and allegedly married her in a migrant worker’s colony near Una city. The boy’s parents today lodged a complaint with the Una police, who have launched probe into the matter.

According to the boy’s parents, they have been living in Una for the last many years, working as daily wagers and they have two sons and two daughters. They alleged that a woman, living in a nearby hut, had abducted one of their minor sons.

The parents said when they went to the woman’s hut to bring back their son, the woman said the two had tied the nuptial knot in the court and consequently, the ‘groom’ will not go back to his parents house. The parents further alleged that the woman also assaults their son physically.

The matter was referred to the Women cell of the district police. ASP Sanjeev Bhatia said such a matter had been reported to the police and that both parties have been summoned to the police station.

