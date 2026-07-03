Migrant worker found murdered in temple

A 28-year-old migrant worker was found murdered on the premises of a Shiva temple at Bated village in the Barotiwala area of Solan district late Wednesday night. According to the police, the body was found lying in a pool of blood in the temple courtyard near the Public Health Centre at Bated. A preliminary investigation suggested that he was attacked on the head with a blunt object, leading to a fatal injury.

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On receiving information, the police reached the temple. Baddi SP Vinod Dhiman, Additional SP Ashok Verma and a forensic team also visited the spot.

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The SP said an investigation was underway. Preliminary findings raised suspicion against a member of the victim’s family, who resided nearby and was missing. Several teams were constituted to trace the suspect and raids were being conducted at his possible hideouts. The police said that the motive behind the murder was yet to be ascertained.