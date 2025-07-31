Migrant workers most vulnerable during natural disasters: Study

A study by a student of Department of Social Work, Himachal Pradesh University, has brought to light the challenges faced by migrant workers in the state during natural disasters.

The study stressed that migrant labourers, often the most vulnerable section of society, must not be ignored in times of crisis. It revealed that how, in the face of disasters, the workers experience significant social, economic and psychological challenges that frequently go unnoticed in policy and relief frameworks.

The idea for the study emerged during the students’ fieldwork with Doers NGO, an organisation engaged in disaster management, mental health support and community-based relief efforts. While participating in relief kit distribution, awareness campaigns and psychosocial rehabilitation programmes in disaster-hit areas, the student observed that the needs of migrant workers were often left unaddressed.

The research involved interviews and interactions with migrant workers from various parts of the state. Most of them are employed in construction, domestic work, agriculture and hospitality sectors. The findings of the study indicate that the workers are among the first to lose their livelihoods during a disaster.

‘Lack social security, access to stable housing’

“They typically lack access to stable housing, health insurance and formal social security. Many also face mental stress and social exclusion, particularly when they are living away from their families. Furthermore, their awareness of and access to government schemes and support systems remains extremely limited,” said Ishita Parmar, who conducted the study.

“Despite these adversities, many workers displayed resilience as they managed to survive the crisis through will power, community support and with the help from local organisations. These experiences reflect the ability of many migrant labourers to endure and adapt, even in extremely difficult circumstances,” she added.

The study was conducted by utilising theoretical models such as the Strength-Based Approach, Ecological Perspective and Crisis Intervention Model to understand how social structures and institutions can play a more effective role in supporting this group of population.

“The study raises an important question: Are our current disaster management policies and relief operations truly designed with the most vulnerable in mind? The answer, according to the findings, is no. There is an urgent need for a dedicated disaster policy that specifically addresses the needs of migrant workers,” Ishita said.

The study further suggested that disaster management plans must be revised to ensure that the migrant workers are not only included in relief and rehabilitation efforts, but are also provided with long-term livelihood security and portable social protection schemes.

“Coordination between local authorities, NGOs and community networks must be enhanced to ensure timely and effective assistance at the grassroots level. Mental health support should be made an integral part of disaster relief, especially for those workers who are isolated from their families. Awareness and training programmes must also be expanded to inform workers about their rights and the resources available to them,” said Ishita.