Migrant's body found

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 6

The police found the body of a migrant from Bihar in forest at Manjholi village in Nalagarh last evening.

The deceased has been identified as Lalit, who had gone missing on December 18. His family had filed a police complaint on December 20 but he could not be traced. He was a resident of Samastipur in Bihar and was working in Nalagarh.

According to an FIR lodged on Lalit’s family, he had informed his wife Indu Devi on December 18 that he was going towards hills for a leisure trip but his mobile phone was found switched off since 1 pm. His family searched for him for two days but could not find him.

Meanwhile, Lalit’s brother Pradeep Kumar has accused their neighbourers Rahul and Vivek of killing his brother. He informed the police that their cellphones were not switched off but they were not found in their rented rooms since his brother disappeared.

The Nalagarh police have registered a case under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC and started investigation.