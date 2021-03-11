Migrant's body found in Baddi industrial area

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 26

Migrant industrial worker Ravi Prakash was brutally done to death with bricks by three other migrants in a forest of Theda village in the Baddi industrial area.

The murder came to light yesterday when the police recovered the body in a highly decomposed state. As per the initial probe, Ravi was murdered by the other three migrants following a scuffle.

SP, Baddi, Mohit Chawla said that as per the preliminary probe, three migrants, who were found missing from their rented accommodation, were guilt of the murder. Bricks used in the crime had been recovered from the site and a team of forensic science experts had collected evidence from the spot, he added.

The SP said that a manhunt had been launched to nab the three accused, who worked in a pharmaceutical company. The motive of the murder was being verified. A case under Section 302, 201 and 34 of the IPC has been registered and a probe is underway.

According to the FIR, Ravi Prakash, who worked in a pharmaceutical company, was missing since May 21. He had come to his room with two friends Munshi Marandi and Manu and left with them after sometime. His uncle Avnish Singh searched for him but could not locate him. The next day, he informed Ravi’s brother Arun Singh about his disappearance. Ravi hailed from Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.

Ravi’s uncle loged a missing person complaint with Manpura police on May 23. However, his decomposed body was found hidden under foliage in the forest area of Theda village. Ravi’s brother and uncle identified the body.

Arun Singh told the police that the three migrants harboured a grudge against Ravi for allegedly having an illicit affair with the wife of one of them. The trio fled the industrial area soon after the murder and were yet to be located.

