Migrants having 'double' ration cards highest in Nalagarh

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, March 12

Maximum ration cards having double enrolment of the beneficiaries concerned (in Himachal as well as in some other state) have been detected in Nalagarh subdivision, comprising the industrial belt of Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN), in Solan district.

Corrective measure Staff of the Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department are now calling each of these migrants to ensure that they are enrolled at only one place. — Narinder Dhiman, Dist Controller, Civil supplies & consumer affairs

District Controller, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Solan, Narinder Dhiman, says 1,001 such ration cards, beneficiaries of which have enrolled under the Public Distribution System (PDS) elsewhere as well, were detected in the district last month. Of these, 772 cards with duplicate records were detected in Nalagarh block, followed by 171 in Dharampur, 77 in Solan, 65 in Kunihar and 15 in Kandaghat.

He says most of these cases pertain to migrants from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. “Officials of the Central Government regularly detect such cases in the central repository and forward them to the state for deletion. Our field staff makes requisite corrections by contacting every individual to ensure that there is no duplication,” he adds.

Dhiman says migrants who are already enrolled for ration cards in their native states and often also get enrolled in Himachal when they come here for work. Such cases usually do not occur within a state as ration cards are linked to Aadhaar cards. However, several such cases pertaining to other states are regularly coming to the fore.

Government officials attribute this double enrolment in ration cards to the lack of a common software across states. Most of these anomalies came to the fore after the task of making ration cards was assigned to panchayat secretaries, say employees of the Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department.

He further says the field staff of the Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department are now calling each of these migrants to ensure that they are enrolled in only one place.