Home / Himachal Pradesh / Migration from snow-bound Dhauladhar Sanctuary puts wild animals at risk from poachers

Migration from snow-bound Dhauladhar Sanctuary puts wild animals at risk from poachers

Wild goats, wild boar, sambar and barking deer — all protected under various schedules of the Wildlife (Protection) Act — are the primary targets of poachers

Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 06:25 PM Dec 21, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. iStock
The seasonal migration of wild animals from the snow-bound areas of the Dhauladhar Wildlife Sanctuary to the lower hills has put their lives at serious risk due to increased poaching activity. Wild goats, wild boar, sambar and barking deer are the primary targets of poachers. All these species are protected under various schedules of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

A few months ago, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sanjeev Sharma and his team arrested a group of poachers near Jia while they were returning in a jeep after illegally hunting in the Dhauladhar hills. Forest officials recovered carcasses of wild goats and also seized firearms and the vehicle used in the crime.

Gunshots are frequently heard in the upper reaches of the Dhauladhar hills, indicating active poaching. In areas such as Nurpur, Nadaun, Kaloha and Dehra, poachers are using traps to hunt wild animals. In rural parts of the district, crude traps made from clutch wires of two-wheelers are commonly laid. These wire traps are designed in such a manner that once an animal is caught, the more it struggles to escape, the tighter the trap becomes, often causing permanent and fatal injuries.

Two days ago, an injured sambar was found dead on the outskirts of Palampur town. The animal is suspected to have sustained injuries either from a trap laid by poachers or due to an attack by stray dogs.

A senior forest department officer said that the survival rate of animals injured in such traps is extremely low. “Those that survive are often left permanently disfigured,” he said. According to state government notifications, the Wildlife Department is responsible for protecting animals within sanctuaries and zoos, while territorial forest officials are entrusted with preventing poaching outside sanctuary limits. However, action can be taken if specific cases of poaching come to notice.

Divisional Forest Officer, Palampur, said that his team is maintaining constant surveillance as poachers become more active during winter when wild animals migrate to lower areas. He added that adequate facilities have been provided to field staff for wildlife protection and that he personally conducts regular reviews to strengthen anti-poaching measures.

