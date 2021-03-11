Migratory shepherds take out rally, seek veterinary aid for sheep, goats

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 30

Migratory shepherds of the state took out a procession on World Veterinary Day today to bring the attention of the government towards their problems. They presented a memorandum of their demands to the Baijnath SDM after the procession.

Migratory Shepherds Mahasabha of Himachal general secretary Pawana Kumari, while talking to The Tribune, said such shepherds were rearing about 20 lakh sheep and goats which accounted for about 40 per cent of the domestic animals in the state. Despite that, there was no definite government policy to provide them veterinary assistance by the government.

The traditional migratory shepherds, also called the Gaddhi community members, in Himachal are facing various challenges. For the past three years, there has been an outbreak of foot and mouth disease among the migratory sheep and goats. However, the government has not been able to provide vaccination to sheep and goat of migratory shepherds. Many shepherds had to sustain huge losses due to the mortality of their sheep and cattle herds, she said.

Pawana said shepherds who had gathered at Baijnath from all parts of the state demanded from the state government that like other cattle such as cows and buffaloes, special campaigns should also be started by the state veterinary department for vaccination of sheep and goats of migratory shepherds. The government should also draft a policy for providing veterinary assistance to these animals.