Mild earthquake in Chamba

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 3

“A mild earthquake hit the town and its surrounding areas today at around 12.36 pm,” revealed an official report quoting a source of the National Centre for Seismology. It added that no loss of life or property had been reported so far.

The tremors of the magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale were experienced here. Chamba was the epicentre of the earthquake while its depth was 5 kilometres.