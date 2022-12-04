Mild quake in Chamba dist

PTI

Shimla, December 3

A mild earthquake jolted Chamba district and its surrounding areas, an official said on Saturday. The earthquake was measured 3.4 on the Richter scale, the official added.

The earthquake occurred on Friday night with the epicentre being Dhar Makkan near Tissa of Chamba district, Special Secretary, Disaster Management, Sudesh Mokta said.

The tremors lasted a few seconds, forcing people to come out of their houses. No loss of life or property has been reported so far, he said.

A majority of the quakes, that jolted the state this year, had their epicentre in the district. A total of 16 mild quakes were recorded in Chamba this year.