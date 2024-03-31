Mild snow in higher reaches and tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, March 31
Mild snow continued in higher reaches and tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh in the past 24 hours while widespread rain lashed middle and lower hills, the weather office said on Sunday.
The local MeT office predicted a wet spell in the state till April 6 barring April 1.
Gondla in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district received 22 cm of snow followed by Kukumseri 11.6 cm, Keylong 7.5 cm and Kalpa 5.5 cm while hail was recorded in parts of Sundernagar, Shimla and Solan.
The Shimla MeT office has predicted a wet spell in the state from April 2 to 6 as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of April 2 and another such disturbance from April 5.
A total of 172 roads, including four National Highways, were closed for vehicular traffic in the state on Saturday night as per the data of the state emergency operation centre. Most of these roads are in difficult terrain in Lahaul and Spiti, where 157 roads are still to be opened.
