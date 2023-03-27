Milk processing units in rural areas soon: Minister

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 26

The government is all set to strengthen dairy farming in rural areas of the state. For this purpose, a sum of Rs 500 crore has been proposed in the Budget under the Him Ganga Yojana.

This was stated by Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chander Kumar while presiding over a district-level awareness camp organised by the Animal Husbandry Department under the National Livestock Mission programme at Haar in the Jawali constituency of Kangra district last evening.

He said the government would set up new milk processing units, besides upgrading old plants. “To boost dairy farming, the department has been directed to identify potential areas across the state. After selecting such areas, local cooperative societies will be formed to strengthen dairy farming. The government will make special arrangements for buying milk from these societies. It will also take help of foreign dairy farming experts and soon, a team under his leadership will visit various countries,” Kumar added.