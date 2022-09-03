Mini-secretariat at Indora a distant dream

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, September 2

The work on the mini-secretariat project at Indora, which was announced on the Independence Day in 2018 by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, is yet to start. Although the CM had laid the foundation stone of the project on February 14, 2020, the tender process hasn’t been completed.

The government had proposed a four-storey mini-secretariat at an estimated cost of Rs 5.52 crore for providing space for all the subdivisional departments at Indora. But four years after the project’s announcement, no construction has been undertaken and the foundation stone is hidden under a thick bush cover.

After subdvision status was granted to Indora in October 2017, various government offices has been functioning either in rented properties or dilapidated public buildings. Following the demand of local MLA Reeta Dhiman, the CM had approved the mini-secretariat project.

Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department at Indora Baldev Singh said that the department had prepared the detailed project report of the building and its tender process was in the final stage. “The government has identified land owned by the Animal Husbandry Department for the project. It has been transferred to the state Revenue Department,” he added.

A local Congress leader, Malinder Rajan, criticised the government for not honouring the announcement.

