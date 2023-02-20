Mini secretariats at Chowari & Sihunta

Tribune News Service

Dalhousie, February 19

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has said mini secretariats would be built at Chowari and Sihunta in Bhattiyat of Chamba so that people could get the facility of getting their works done at one place.

He said a grand building of a government college at Sihunta would come up within two years. During his recent tour to Bhattiyat, he said a divisional office of the Jal Shakti Vibhag would also be opened at Chowari.

Pathania said Sihunta and its adjoining area would be connected with the sewerage facility. A provision of about Rs 12.50 crore would be made for it, he added.

He said the uninterrupted drinking water supply and strengthening of the irrigation system at Sihunta was one of his special priorities. He said Rs 18.34 crore was being spent on the Jal Jeevan Mission, benefitting 17 panchayats. An amount of Rs 5.41 crore was being spent on the Khaggal-Sihunta flow irrigation scheme, he said.