Mini truck falls into gorge in Sirmaur, one dies

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 7

One person was killed when the mini truck he was travelling in plunged into a 700 feet gorge at Dom Ke Bagh on the Sangrah-Haripur road in Sirmaur district last night.

The ill-fated vehicle was en route to Haripurdhar from Dom Ke Bagh where the accident took place. The vehicle was without a permanent registration number and was badly mangled after the accident.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year old Virender, who hails from Panog village. Meanwhile, the truck driver fled the spot after the accident and is stated to be fine, according to eyewitnesses.

Additional SP, Sirmaur ,Som Dutt said that a postmortem examination of the deceased was done and the body was handed over to the bereaved family.

The cause of the accident appears to be negligent driving though the actual cause would be verified after the mechanical inspection of the vehicle, said the police.