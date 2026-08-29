Mining ban defied on Chakki riverbed

Despite a two-month ban on mining activities across Himachal Pradesh, alleged illegal mining with heavy machinery continues in the Chakki rivulet in Nurpur, raising questions over enforcement and the authorities’ failure to curb violations.

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The state government has prohibited mining activities in rivers, khads and other water bodies from July 15 to September 15 to facilitate replenishment of minor minerals and prevent damage to riverbanks and public infrastructure.

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The ban has been imposed in accordance with the Sustainable Sand Mining Management Guidelines, 2016. However, the alleged continuation of mining during the prohibited period has exposed concerns over enforcement along the Chakki riverbed, which is considered a lucrative source of construction material.

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Environmentalists have raised alarm over the deteriorating ecological balance in areas including Brahmana da Naal, Chakki-Pail and Billa da Tyala in Khanni gram panchayat. They allege that stone crushers are using heavy earth-moving machinery to extract raw material from the riverbed, particularly at night to evade detection.

Social media activists have been recording and uploading videos purportedly showing excavation during night hours. Several such clips have reportedly gone viral over the past two days, intensifying public concern over alleged violations of the mining ban.

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Activists have questioned why repeated reports and purported visual evidence have not resulted in effective action by the departments concerned and police.

Local environmentalists MR Sharma and Hans Raj have demanded that the government immediately declare the Chakki riverbed a no-mining zone until a permanent mechanism is put in place to protect the river and its surrounding ecosystem.

They alleged that unscientific and indiscriminate mineral extraction was adversely affecting agricultural land, natural water sources and the stability of riverbanks. They also sought proper demarcation of the interstate Chakki riverbed, which connects Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, to clearly establish jurisdiction and accountability for enforcement.

The environmentalists further demanded a high-level inquiry into the alleged extraction and transportation of minerals using purportedly fake invoices issued by stone crushers operating in Kangra district. They said the probe should examine the source, transportation and disposal of the material and verify the records and invoices maintained by crusher units.

They also urged the administration to intensify night patrolling, seize machinery found operating in the prohibited area and conduct coordinated inspections involving the Mining, Revenue and Police departments. When contacted, Nurpur SP Ilma Afroz said the ASP would monitor the issue.