Mining goes on unabated, villagers apprehend flooding

Palampur, June 29

The illegal quarrying of sand and boulders in the Beas and its tributaries in the lower areas of Palampur is giving sleepless nights to the residents of many villages in Jaisinghpur subdivision.

After heavy rainfall and flash floods in August 2022, Halehar and Mandh khuds changed their course and water inundated many villages in the subdivision. Many houses, roads, shops, bridges, water supply schemes, electric installations and public property were damaged.

The mining mafia is active again along the length of the Beas and local rivulets near Jaisinghpur these days.

Apprehensive of flooding and upset with the state government for not taking strict action against the mafia, youths of Jaisinghpur, Thural, Naun, Sedu and Dirhar have formed a committee to keep an eye on such activities. Largely due to the efforts of these youths, the forest and police departments have dismantled the roads leading to the riverbed constructed by the mafia through forest areas.

“Those engaged in nefarious activity disappear for a day or two after the police or the Mining Department impose fine on them, but return soon without any fear and carry out the nefarious activity,” said Jaisinghpur residents.

Kangra SP Shailini Agnihotri said, “Over 10 persons indulging in illegal mining were challaned under the Mining Act in various parts of Palampur recently. The machinery used for the illegal activity has been impounded in many cases. I will visit the affected areas soon,” she said. Most of the roads leading to the riverbed had already been dismantled, she said. “My mobile phone number is open and the public can call me at any time,” she added.