Mining inspector, staff threatened by mafia in Dhabota area of Nalagarh

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 5

The deteriorating law and order at the state’s bordering area of Dhabota has once again come under the scanner, with mining mafia threatening members of a mining team with sharp weapons after the latter detected illegal mining near Bodla Khud in the Dhabota area of Nalagarh last night around 1:15 am.

Allowed to go after cops intervened The mining mafia, which rushed to the spot to free vehicles, forcibly took the mining inspector with them to Punjab. The mafia also managed to free vehicles seized by the team. Inspector was allowed to go after 45 minutes after the Punjab Police intervened.

The mining mafia, which rushed to the spot to free vehicles, forcibly took the mining inspector with them to Punjab. The mafia also managed to free vehicles seized by the team. Inspector allowed to go after 45 minutes on the intervention of the Punjab Police.

Hemraj, deputed as mining inspector at Nalagarh, lodged a complaint with the police in which he stated that he along with his staff, comprising Satydev, assistant mining inspector, Kailash Thakur, mining guard and Harinder Singh, a cop from the Dhabota police station, detected illegal mining in a field near Bodla Khud in Dhabota around 1:15 am last night.

The team found an earth excavation machine deployed to excavate the mining material, which was being loaded on a truck (bearing registration No. HP93-3757). The team instructed their drivers to drive the vehicles towards the Dhabota police station. One member of the team accompanied the two drivers. They were, however, accosted by four to five men who came in an i20 car and intimidated the team with sharp weapons. One of them took over wheels of the truck and drove towards Punjab along with Satydev, who was accompanying the driver.

The mining staff approached the police, which communicated with the Ropar police, who traced the i20 car parked outside a dhaba on the Rupnagar-Anandpur Sahib national highway after about an hour following which Satyadev was dropped back in Himachal at an isolated spot.

The police registered a case of wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and voluntarily obstructing a public servant in discharge of his duty against the suspects and initiated probe into the matter, said Khajana Ram, DSP, Baddi. The police are tight-lipped about the case as it could lead to aspersions over the deteriorating law and order situation in the border belt.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Illegal Mining #Nalagarh #Solan