Mining mafia on the loose: Despite ban, illegal sand extraction goes on

Despite clear directions from the district administration prohibiting residents from venturing near riverbeds due to the risk of flash floods, illegal miners continue to defy the warnings. Several individuals have been seen entering the swollen Neugal river to extract sand and stones, putting their lives at serious risk.

A team from The Tribune visited the Thural area of Palampur this morning and spotted a tractor-trailer trapped in floodwaters while illegally extracting sand and stones. The incident underscores the extreme dangers of entering flood-prone rivers, especially in mining zones where water levels can rise suddenly and without warning.

Every year, a complete ban on mining in rivers and rivulets is imposed before the onset of the monsoon to ensure the safety of those involved in such activities. However, this year, the mining department has yet to issue any such directive. This administrative laxity could result in disaster. In fact, the department appears to have learned no lesson from a recent tragedy in which 15 labourers were washed away in Muayuni Khud near Dharamsala.

The Kangra Superintendent of Police said despite police warnings, some illegal miners had entered the Neugal river on Wednesday. She confirmed that police have taken cognisance of the incident and that those involved will be booked under various sections of the Himachal Pradesh Mineral and Mining Act and the Indian Penal Code. She also issued a stern warning to the mining mafia, vowing strict action and directing her force to deal firmly with violators.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred. Two years ago, nine individuals were stranded in the flooded Neugal river near Thural, around 40 km from Palampur. They had gone at night to extract sand and stones illegally when flash floods, triggered by heavy rainfall in the Dhauladhar hills, suddenly raised the water level. The group was eventually rescued by personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army and police.

Meanwhile, a high-level team deputed by the Himachal Pradesh High Court made a surprise visit to the illegal mining sites along the Neugal river on Tuesday. The team, which included mining experts and judicial officers, interacted with villagers and recorded their statements. They also examined the adverse environmental impacts of unregulated mining in the region.

Villagers demanded an immediate and complete ban on mining in all rivers and rivulets in the Thural and Sulaha areas. Notably, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has already taken suo motu cognisance of a recent Tribune report that exposed large-scale illegal mining in the Neugal river, which also happens to be a crucial source of drinking water for lower Palampur.