 Mining threatens lifeline of Kangra residents : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Mining threatens lifeline of Kangra residents

Mining threatens lifeline of Kangra residents

Damaging Changer Area Drinking Water Supply project that supplies water to 100 villages

Mining threatens lifeline of Kangra residents

Changer Area Drinking Water Supply project on the bank of the Beas near Jaisinghpur. Tribune photo



Ravinder Sood

Palampur, May 18

The Changer Area Drinking Water Supply project, which is one of the biggest initiatives for providing potable water to the residents of Kangra district, is facing a threat to its existence due to the reckless and unscientific illegal mining in the Beas.

Trenches dug up by illegal miners. Tribune photo

The project is situated on the banks of the Beas near Jaisinghpur. The water level in the Beas has gone down due to illegal mining as trenches have been dug up on the banks of the river to extract sand and stones. Percolation wells, built for supplying water, are being dried up.

BEAS WATER LEVEL DIPS

  • Sanjay Thakur, Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, admitted that illegal mining around the project has led to a dip in the water level of the Beas.
  • Thakur said he wrote to the district Mining Department to initiate appropriate steps to check illegal mining.

The project, built at a cost of Rs 65 crore, is managed by the Jal Shakti Department of the state government. Through the project, water from the Beas is being supplied to 100 villages of Jaisinghpur and Dehara subdivisions of Kangra district.

However, the water supply project has suffered extensive damage due to the rampant mining in the river bed.

Sanjay Thakur, Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, admitted that illegal mining around the project has led to a dip in the water level of the Beas. Thakur said he wrote to the district Mining Department to initiate appropriate steps to check illegal mining.

The practice is damaging the equipment and infrastructure of the project. Besides, effluents coming from stone crushers is polluting the water.

The High Court as well as the state government had imposed a complete ban on mining activities in the Beas in Jaisinghpur. Despite this, no monitoring is being done to ensure that the ban is enforced. The practice is not only causing huge revenue losses to the state exchequer, but also leading to large-scale environmental degradation. Not only government land, private properties have also been affected by illegal mining.

Many residents say the water level in the river has gone down by 20 to 30 feet due to large-scale extraction of stones with the help of heavy machinery such as a JCB and an earth mover.

The Beas is one of the largest rivers of north India with many dams and power projects on it. The river has been facing ecological degradation due to illegal mining and deforestation. Major tributaries of the Beas — such as Neugal, Binwa, Bhiral, Awa and Mol Khud — have been affected due to sand and stone mining. Reckless and unscientific mining has wreaked havoc with the Beas riverbeds. People involved in illegal mining use heavy equipment like JCB machines to extract material with impunity.

Besides the Changer Area Drinking Water Supply project, existence of many other drinking water supply and irrigation schemes dependent on the Beas is under a threat, as the mining mafia has damaged supply lines and the river bed at many points.

During the last Assembly elections, the Congress had made it a major poll issue and promised to curb illegal mining if voted to power. People expected the Congress to take stringent measures against illegal mining. Though the government closed stone crushers in August this year after flash floods, it did not cancel mining leases, and illegal mining continues as usual.

#Illegal Mining #Kangra #Palampur


