Mining, waste dumping pose threat to Neugal

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, June 18

The water level in the Neugal river, known as the lifeline of the residents of the Palampur region, is dipping year after year because of the large-scale dumping of garbage along with reckless mining going on between Bundla and Alampur.

State agencies like the forest, police, mining and revenue departments and the Pollution Control Board, which are the custodians of rivers, seem oblivious of the situation. Heavy equipment like JCB, tippers and poclain machines can be seen extracting mining material from the river in gross violation of law.

The Neugal river, which originates from the northern Dhauladhar hills, is one of the major water sources of the Kangra valley. The river water is tapped for nearly 100 water supply schemes. Besides, its water is also used for power generation in the upper areas of Palampur.

However, due to lukewarm attitude of the state government, the Neugal is facing environmental threats, particularly because of the dumping of garbage, illegal and unscientific mining, landslides and deforestation on its banks.

Recently, the HP High Court had taken cognisance of the news reports published in these columns pertaining to the dumping of garbage in the Neugal and issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Municipal Commissioner and Kangra DC, who filed their replies before the court. The HC had directed them to submit a status report before the double bench headed by the Chief Justice and fixed June 14 as the next date of hearing in

the case. The illegal mining has created deep ravines at Bundla, Thural, Bair Ghatta, Kural, Kasiana Mandir, Batthan and the adjoining railway bridge in Paror.

During the Assembly elections, the Congress had made it a major issue and promised to address the problem if voted to power. It was expected that the new Congress government would initiate stringent measures against illegal mining, but no steps have been taken to check the menace.

The existence of dozens of drinking water supply and irrigation schemes, which get water from the Neugal, is under threat as the mining mafia has badly damaged the pipelines and the riverbed at many points. Several bridges are also in danger.

Local MLA Ashish Butail said he was in favour of a complete ban on legal or illegal mining in the river. He asserted that the Chief Minister had given a free hand to the state agencies to deal with the menace and those responsible should not hesitate to act.

Divisional Forest Officer Nitin Patila, however, said he had dismantled illegal roads constructed through the forestland to reach the riverbed. “I will act immediately if I get more complaints,” he added. District Mining Officer Rajiv Kalia could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.