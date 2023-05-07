Minister: 2,012 govt schools to get smart classrooms

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 6

The state government will set up smart classrooms in 2,012 government primary schools in a phased manner, said Education Minister Rohit Thakur here today.

He said that it was the endeavour of the state government to bring about qualitative improvement in the education sector through digital medium. “So far, 861 primary schools have smart classrooms. The facility will be extended to all primary schools,” he added.

The minister said that smart classrooms would change the mode of teaching and studying and bring about qualitative improvement in the education system. “As part of the Strengthening Teaching Learning and Result for Status Programme, the Education Department will provide information and communication technology (ICT) in all 2,012 cluster resource centres,” he added. He said that Rs 52.55 crore would be spent under the scheme.