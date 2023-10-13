Minister: 6,000 posts to be filled in Edu Dept

Kullu, October 12
Education Minister Rohit Thakur today said that 6,000 posts in the Education Department would be filled soon.
He was speaking at a district-level under-19 cultural competition organised at Bagipul in Nirmand. Out of the posts recently sanctioned by the state government for the recruitment of 6,000 teachers, 2,252 would be filled batch-wise.
“Over 3,000 posts will be filled through the Selection Commission as part of direct recruitment,” he added.
The minister said that the government was committed to bringing quality in teaching work. The construction of the Nirmand college building would be expedited, he added.
The deployment of teachers in far-flung areas would also be prioritised. Thakur announced Rs 15 lakh for the construction of Kala Manch at Bagipul School.
