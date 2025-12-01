Minister Chauhan honours 100 meritorious students at Chandni

Shillai Assembly constituency witnessed an atmosphere of pride and celebration as Industry, Parliamentary Affairs and Labour and Employment Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan honoured nearly 100 meritorious students of Government Senior Secondary School, Chandni, for their outstanding performance in academics and sports. The minister attended the school’s annual prize distribution function as the chief guest and inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Chauhan encouraged students to adopt hard work, dedication and positive thinking to achieve success in life. He said education should not be confined to textbooks alone and stressed the importance of participating in sports and cultural activities for all-round development.

Interacting with students, the minister underlined the importance of respectful behaviour towards teachers, parents and elders, stating that good conduct reflected true education and values. He also urged parents to inculcate strong moral values at home, adding that both schools and families played a crucial role in shaping responsible and disciplined citizens.

Highlighting reforms in the education sector, Chauhan said the state government was making continuous efforts to improve the quality of education. He noted that Himachal Pradesh had improved its national ranking, moving from the 21st position in 2021 to being among the top five states. He said English-medium education had been introduced from Class I in government schools and that 100 government senior secondary schools would be affiliated with the CBSE board from the next academic session.

The minister announced Rs 20 lakh for additional classrooms at GSSS, Chandni, besides funds for playground levelling, boundary wall construction and repair of primary school rooms. He also announced Rs 5 lakh for a community building at Chandni. Chauhan said the Manal–Kanti Mashwa road had been paved, while a DPR for the Chandni–Sataun road had been prepared.

Earlier, Principal Satish Sharma welcomed the chief guest and presented the school’s annual report, while students presented cultural programmes.