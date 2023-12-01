Minister hands over job letters to youth

Shimla, November 30
Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore today gave appointment letters to over 100 youth here today.
Kishore handed over appointment letters to the eligible youth on the occasion of the 11th Employment Mela being held across the country to provide jobs to 51,000 youth. The function was held at the office of the Chief Income Tax Commissioner.
He said, “Rozgaar Melas are being organised to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of creating 10 lakh jobs for educated unemployed youth.” He added that such Roagaar Melas were held at 37 places across the country today.
Senior officials of the Income Tax Department like Rekha Shukla, Principal Income Tax Commissioner, and Sunil Verma, Chief Income Tax Commissioner, were present on the occasion.
