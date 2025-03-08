Minister highlights importance of education, self-employment

“Education is the basis for the progress of not only an individual but also the entire society and is essential for nation building,” said Town and Country Planning, Housing, Technical Education, Vocational and Industrial Training Minister Rajesh Dharmani during the annual prize distribution function of MCM DAV College, Kangra. On the occasion, HRTC vice president Ajay Verma was present as a special guest. Dharmani said the state government was running various schemes to connect the youth with industries and to make them self-reliant.

The minister said the state government had launched the Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgaar Yojana with the aim of encouraging youth towards self-employment and entrepreneurship. Through this scheme, the youth of the state would be able to establish new industrial enterprises and strengthen their businesses. Under this scheme, the government would provide financial assistance, grants, and necessary training to the youth so that they could run their business successfully, he said.

The minister said the aim of the government was to promote self-employment in the state and to create new employment opportunities. He honoured the students who performed excellently in the programme and appreciated their achievements.

Dharmani said along with government educational institutions in the state, private ones were also playing an important role in the field of education. He said DAV education institutes had made an important contribution in the field of education at the national level. He announced that MCA classes would be started at the DAV College, next session onwards.

Verma urged teachers and parents to take positive steps to keep children away from drugs. Principal Dr Baljeet Singh Patial welcomed the chief guest and, presented the annual report of the college and gave information about the activities of the institution. On the occasion, cultural programmes were also presented by the students.