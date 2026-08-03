Minister inaugurates plantation drive in Solan

Col. Dhani Ram Shandil, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Social Justice & Empowerment and Sainik Welfare, on Sunday inaugurated a special tree plantation drive at Bashel village in Solan district by planting the first sapling. The drive was organised by the 133 Eco Task Force in collaboration with the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department.

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The plantation drive was organised to celebrate VAN MAHOTSAV 2026 in the spirit of ‘Ek Ped Sehat Ke Naam’ under a Bahdidari & Zimmedari (Social Responsibility) initiative, with participation from local residents and members of the Mahila Mandal.

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Addressing the gathering, the minister said planting trees was vital for maintaining a healthier environment. He appreciated the collective efforts of the Army, civil administration and the local community in conserving Himachal Pradesh’s green cover.