Himachal minister Suresh Bhardwaj inaugurates projects in Totu, Majyath

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 25

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development works worth Rs 6.60 crore in Totu and Majyath wards of Shimla Municipal Corporation.

The projects include inauguration of a playground, climber park, ward office and reading room and the foundation stone of a botanical park and nature park in Majyath ward. “Our commitment is to speed up development works in the Municipal area in an equitable manner. Various works are being done in all wards to provide facilities to people,” he said.